City roads unsafe for pedestrians

HYDERABAD: Ever increasing number of road accidents amply make it clear that journey on capital’s roads is dangerous. And you need to be more cautious if you frequently ride a two-wheeler or walk on city roads as they constitute more than 75 per cent victims of fatal road accidents!

For past several years, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders had been among the most vulnerable sections of fatal road accidents. This year coming to an end in next three weeks is no exception. Till the end of this October, already 147 pedestrians lost lives in road accidents. That was 44.27 per cent of the total road accident deaths.

Toll of bike riders reached 106, forming 31.92 per cent of the fatalities. Together, 253 lives of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders got snuffed out on city roads coming under jurisdiction of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate till October end this year.

No walking paths

“Main cause is lack of basic infrastructure for walking on roads. There are no footpaths on many bustling stretches in the capital,” says S. Adishankar, a private employee, working on road safety issues.

Neither the roads are uniform nor the pavements. While side-walks are absent at many places compelling people to walk on the roads, the few sidewalks are mostly occupied by hawkers or different structures.

The stretch in front of CM’s camp office at Begumpet is a classic example, says Mr. Adishankar. Part of the pavement on other side of the road is used by a hotel for parking of customers’ vehicles.

Traffic police regularly move on the road but for some inexplicable reasons ignore the pavement being made inaccessible to pedestrians.

Traffic police alone cannot completely check deaths of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, says Hyderabad Traffic Police Additional Commissioner Jitender. Roads sans pavements is surely inviting danger but traffic police had no role in designing or laying footpaths, he maintains.

Mr. Jitender feels deaths of persons riding or sitting pillion on two-wheelers was controlled to some extent with special drives against drunk driving.

There are other factors like over-speeding and careless driving by oncoming vehicles were killing two-wheeler riders.