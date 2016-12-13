City revels in Milad un Nabi festivities

Muslims taking out a procession to celebrate Milad un Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed, at Old City in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

An air of festivity swept through the city on Monday, as a procession of flag-waving and sloganeering young men trooped through parts of Hyderabad marking Milad un Nabi (Prophet’s birthday).

A majority of businesses stayed shut on the other side of Musi as revellers moved about in vehicles and zipped about on bikes waving yellow, green and red flags with verses from Koran inscribed on them.

Many streets were covered with a small green flags and yellow buntings.

Food, sherbet, water and energy bars were distributed free through the main thoroughfare between Charminar and Naya Pul right up to Moazzam Jahi Market. “We are going to Charminar. We will be on the road through the day,” said Afzal, an Intermediate student from Kulsumpura driving towards the main juloos (procession) along with three of his friends on a two-wheeler.

Religious sermons were delivered from a makeshift platform erected for the occasion near Mecca Masjid as a number of young men and a few elders joined as tributary processions from interior areas of the city poured in. The event passed off peacefully as South Zone police deployed about 3,000 policemen and two companies of Rapid Action Force through the route to maintain peace. “The first procession started at 8 a.m. from Mecca Masjid to Haj House while the second and bigger procession organised by Sunni United Forum of India began in the after noon from Mecca Masjid and wound up at Moghalpura playground after passing through Pathergatti, Gulzar Houz and Darusshifa,” said a police official.

Hyderabad police Commissioner Mahender Reddy monitored the situation from Charminar. Later in the evening, there were multiple religious events at Khilwat Playground, Nizam College ground and other places. While the main procession passed off peacefully, there was minor trouble in the northern part of the city.