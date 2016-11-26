City gets a new landmark

more-in

KTR unveils ‘Love Hyd’ on the Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has joined a select band of metros in the country that have their own landmark in the form of a typographic installation, with the unveiling of ‘Love Hyd’ on the Tank Bund promenade on Friday by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

“This is going to be the newest selfie spot in the city. This is the beginning, we will work towards developing this area into a beautiful tourist spot,” said Mr. Rao, as a bunches of white and red balloons floated in the sky marking the inauguration.

The nearly seven-feet high sculpture is a collaborative effort of Hitesh Malaviya and Hanif Kureshi, and uses Hindi lettering in red for the word ‘love’ while ‘Hyd’ is in white.

Earlier, the Minister went around M.S. Maqtha checking out the effort of a clutch of artists brought together by St-Art, art@telangana, and Krishnakriti Foundation for the street art festival, which concluded on Friday.

“Do they like it?” was the poser of Mr. Rao, as Julia of St-Art explained how the street art was executed by various artists.

After the short walk ended near Necklace Road station, as women and children gawked at the Minister and his entourage, Mr. Rao posed the same question to the residents of the building which has been covered with a street art showing Irani chai and Osmania biscuit.

“Manchiga undi (it is looking good),” said the women in chorus.