Chinks in the security armour

A watchman with a stick. That was the complete security scheme of Muthoot Finance’s branch at Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy. Nearly 45 kilos of gold ornaments were kept inside the safe of this finance office.

The management of the private finance agency was confident that such a huge quantity of gold ornaments was safe with the deployment of a lone watchman. That too, even after another branch of theirs located a few hundred yards away being looted of nearly five kilos of gold jewellery less than two years ago.

That offenders had been targeting banks and bank ATM centres without security is known to everyone. “Still, for some inexplicable reasons this financing agency ignored security lapses. Fortunately, the offenders didn’t target employees,” a police officer, who examined the finance office and was reluctant to be quoted, said. Private offices, business establishments, banks and finance company offices, dealing with huge currency transactions without adequate security had become sitting ducks. There are scores of examples.

A few years ago, e-Seva centres were targeted by armed robbers in a similar fashion. Employees of jewellery merchants carrying gold ornaments in large quantities too were robbed by offenders earlier. Even employees of cash management services — who upload cash in bank ATM centres having collected cash reserves from chests of banks — were looted in the past.

At all these places, the security was either completely absent or a lone watchman with a stick or a guard without any arm was security in-charge. The dacoity on Wednesday at Ramachandrapuram is yet another wake up call.