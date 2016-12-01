Chinks in the ‘three acres’ scheme for dalits

more-in

The Telangana State Government scheme of distributing three acres of land per dalit family has many chinks even in the extent it has been fulfilled, going by the woes shared by Dalit beneficiaries at the public hearing conducted by Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre in association with Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch here on Wednesday.

As per the government statistics, a total 3,671 families have received an extent of 9,663.34 acres of land, with Adilabad district recording the highest number of beneficiaries.

P.Sujatha from Adilabad, however, has a different tale to tell. “Eight of us got three acres of land each, but the land is not cultivable at all.

“We represented the matter to all officials including Joint Collector and Collector, but to no avail,” the woman farmer from Bandal Nagapur panchayat of Adilabad district’s Thamsi mandal says.

The Collector has asked the Revenue officials to see if land is available for sale, but nothing has been done so far.

Puli Narsavva from Chityal village of Kamareddy district’s Thadvai mandal has similar complaint. Four of them were given uncultivable land after purchasing the same at over Rs. 4 lakh per acre.