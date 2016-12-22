Chief Minister offers sugarcane farmers a sweet deal

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the State government was prepared to take over the Nizam Sugar Factory if farmers were willing to take up operation and maintenance of the factory.

The government was prepared to spend on refurbishing the three units of the NSF before handing them over to farmers provided they were willing to take over the operations of the unit. “We made sincere efforts to take over the unit and handover a fully refurbished industry to farmers. But farmers are not willing to take the responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Rao, who initially said it (taking over the NSF) was a closed chapter. He, however, said that the government was prepared to spend the amount required for taking it over and refurbishing it, if the farmers were willing to take over the operations after Congress member K. Jana Reddy said farmers were willing to take over the unit.

The Chief Minister was participating in a debate on ‘modernisation of agriculture, crop loan waiver and payment of input subsidy’ which came up as a short discussion in the Legislative Assembly . The Congress, however, staged a walk out from the Assembly alleging that the government had failed to give concrete assurances on the implementation of the promise made by the Chief Minister on reviving the unit. To repeated queries from the Congress about his assurance before the elections to take over the unit and revive it, the Chief Minister said the government was willing to constitute an all-party committee to work out modalities relating to the takeover, including the payment that should be made for the current owners. The all-party committee could interact with the sugarcane farmers under the NSF and convince them to revert to sugarcane cultivation for reviving the plant. He said the government was keen on handing over the operations to farmers as the revived unit should not pose financial problems if the government took over its maintenance. He explained that several farmers who hitherto supplied cane to NSF shifted to alternative crops after the unit was handed over to private parties by the erstwhile TDP government. He explained how his government had made efforts to convince farmers to take over the industry on the lines of the sugar units operated by farmers’ cooperatives in Maharashtra. A delegation of 400 farmers was sent to study the situation in Maharashtra, but it refused to accept the government’s offer for taking it over. “Reopening the factory alone does not suffice. The units would need raw material and that is why the government is keen on ensuring that operation and maintenance of the industry is taken over by the farmers,” he said.