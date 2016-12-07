Chief Minister gives a call for digital push

more-in

Telangana State Government’s own e-wallet will be launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on December 14, in a prelude to the State’s journey towards cashless economy. It was agreed upon during a review meeting by Mr. Rao with senior officials from the ICICI bank who have come forward to offer the bank’s services to people on digital platform, a press release informed on Tuesday.

Mr. Rao felt that people should become literate in electronic financial transactions, considering the major role played by technology in daily life. Digital transfer of money, post demonetisation, has become a necessity for financial transactions, he said.

Very soon, the State will go for digital transactions at all levels, and become the first State to have achieved cashless transactions, he assured, and said people should be educated on the benefits of digital platforms, though it will be a long drawn out process.

In the first phase, all financial transactions by the government should be digitalised. Receipts by Registrations, Civil Supplies Departments and others should be through digital platforms, and the payments to contractors, and salaries to the employees and other expenditure should be made through e-transfer.

All the financial transactions should be done through Uniform Payment Interface System. Similarly, farmers should be made to receive their payments through e-transactions, so that they would slowly get accustomed to them, the Chief Minister said, noting that it will not be possible to change people’s habits overnight. Upon being briefed by the ICICI representatives about the digital economy, he reminded them that cash transactions are part of our life and culture, and there would always be a small percentage of people who would continue cash transactions.

He asked Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao to ensure that people are educated in digital transactions, and that coordination is achieved among various departments and bankers.

Government administration should become a partner in the entire process and all the employees working in the rural areas from village secretaries’ level should undergo training in this regard. He directed Mr. Rama Rao to have regular meetings with the bankers.

Mr. Rao expressed happiness that the State for the past five days has been reportedly registering the highest number of financial transactions digitally on a daily basis.

Others who attended the meeting included Ministers G. Jagadishwar Reddy and P. Srinivas Reddy, MP Vinod Kumar and MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, and Subhash Reddy.

The team from ICICI Bank was headed by its zonal head Siddhartha Mishra.