Chennai boys win national science quiz

Manav Thattacharya and Vishal Desh from PSBB School – K.K. Nagar, Chennai emerged winners of the 2016 edition of Aqua Regia — Science Quiz for school children — beating the team of Mitra K. and Srivatsavaseelan from Notre Dame of Holy Cross School, Salem in the national finals held here.

Nachiketa Kumar and Rohith Paul representing St. Joseph's Boys High School, Bangalore secured the third position. Earlier, in the Hyderabad region final Syed Hashmi and Hussain Ahmed of Little Flower School from the city overcoming stiff competition from Aman Kukde and Ahamdev Bhattacharya of Centre Point School, Nagpur.

The winners were felicitated by Manek N. Daruvala and P. Viswanath, founder directors of TIME that conducted the competition. The winning team of the national-level final was presented with laptops. The first and second runner-up teams were presented with watches.