Centre gave its consent for regional ring road, says KCR

more-in

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has informed the Legislative Assembly that the Central Government has accepted the State’s proposal for constructing a regional ring road covering 338 km.

The regional ring road had been conceived to meet the requirements in future as the existing Outer Ring Road would not be sufficient to cater to the emerging needs. The State Government had also forwarded proposals for roads connecting tribal and remote areas involving Rs. 1,590 crore and they received the consent of the Central Government, he said. The Chief Minister made a statement on the situation of the national highways and roads maintained by the Roads and Buildings Department in the Assembly on Friday.

He said development of highways and roads in Telangana was neglected by successive Governments in the erstwhile united State. With successive Governments not focussing on development of highways in Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, national highway density in Telangana was below the national average of 2.8 km while it was 3.15 km in the residual AP. The Government had, therefore, focussed on developing the highways that would, in turn, contribute to accelerated development and this had ensured that highway coverage was enhanced to 4.1 in just two-and-a-half years. While network of 2,527 km of highways was developed in Telangana since Independence, the TRS Government had taken up works on 2,776 km in the last two years. As a result, the State which was ranked last in the southern States had emerged as number one in terms of highway connectivity. Following representations made by the State, the Central Government had sanctioned projects worth Rs. 2,690 crore while another Rs. 1,021 crore was sanctioned from the Central Road Fund for development of roads. In addition, works were underway to convert the two-lane highways into four-lane ones at a cost of Rs. 8,000 crore, he said.