Central team to study demonetisation impact

Reddy Subramanyam, a senior IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre and an Additional Secretary in the Union Government, has been assigned to study the problems in the implementation of the demonetisation of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 notes in Telangana.

The Central team is coming to the State on Wednesday as part of decision of the Union Government to depute teams of Additional Secretaries/Joint Secretaries /Directors to various States and Union Territories to assess the ground level situation amidst reports of cash crunch and review the currency availability across the State in the network of bank branches, ATMs and post offices.

Even after 12 days after the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes ceased to be legal tender, with exceptions in some areas like petrol bunks, hospitals, and the latest exemption for in government departments for sale of seed to farmers, general public have been facing great inconvenience for exchange, withdrawal from the banks and the ATMs.

Government sources said that the Central team headed by Mr. Reddy Subramanyam will tour for two-days and was given a mandate to also examine the facilities at bank branches, post offices for deposits, withdrawals, status of calibration of ATMs to dispense Rs.2,000 and Rs.500 notes and importantly impact of demonetisation on various segments, sectors - households, agriculturists, wage earners, traders, transportation, industries, informal sectors and small business etc.

The team would submit its report on the general outlook and challenges arising out of implementation of demonetisation scheme for the State, sources added.