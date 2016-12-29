Central team to assess city for Swachh Bharat Mission

more-in

A three-member team from Quality Council of India will visit the city as part of the assessment for the Swachh Survekshan 2017 rankings. The team will check for the progress made by the administration in implementing various components of Swachh Bharat Mission.

The members will stay here for at least three days and collect data on staff strength in sanitation, method of garbage collection, solid waste management, open defecation, public awareness besides others. The assessors are also likely to make field visits to developed, underdeveloped, organised and unorganised slums in the city to take note of garbage collection and disposal mechanism and also to residential colonies, public toilets, community toilets, bus stands, vegetable markets and others to study cleanliness.

The evaluation will also include the strategy being followed for preventing open defecation, integrated solid waste management, collection and transportation of garbage, education and information, maintenance of community and public toilets and coverage of toilets in individual households.

The team members are expected to make random calls to citizens get obtain feedback about the civic body’s contribution on various aspects of cleanliness. The Mayor of GHMC, B. Rammohan appealed to the citizens to strive for improving the rankings of the city.