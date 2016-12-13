Cash prizes to propel GHMC’s online transactions

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was the first one in the country to announce cash awards to encourage cashless transactions. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made 100 per cent online collection of property tax and other dues to it in the last two days. The overall online collection from December 7 to 11 is 45 per cent of the total revenue of Rs.12.76 lakh for 239 assessments.

The municipal corporation was the first organisation in the country to announce cash awards of Rs. 1.25 lakh to be given away by the State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) every week through a lucky draw to encourage cashless transactions, pointed out Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy. The first lucky draw will be conducted on Tuesday.

Eighteen persons will be eligible for prizes for transactions between during the period with first prize of Rs. 50,000, second prize of Rs. 20,000, third prize of Rs. 10,000 for two and fourth prize of Rs. 2,500 for eight persons. Plus, six lucky winners will get Rs. 2,500 among the trade license payees.

Incidentally, NITI-Aayog too has asked various government departments to give away prizes to encourage cashless payments emulating the civic body.

The Commissioner had thought of the plan to give away prizes for cashless transactions after he saw the revenue payments dwindling once it had stopped accepting old currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 from November 24 midnight on the orders of the Finance Ministry.

It had by then collected a whopping Rs. 250 crore, the highest among all urban local bodies in the country, explained Additional Commissioner Jayaraj Kennedy. After the Centre had announced demonetisation, but allowed payment of utilities bills using the old notes a month ago first for two days and later extended for a fortnight, the initial collection was about Rs. 150 crore.

Extension of the date till November 24 helped it to garner another Rs. 100 crore revenue taking the total collection to about Rs.250 crore, he added.