Cash crunch hits vehicle sales

more-in

Registrations, transfer of ownership dip marginally

HYDERABAD: If the demonetisation hit most sectors badly, a comparison of transactions pertaining to new registration and transfers of ownership of vehicles in Telangana on November 7 and 8 and November 9 and 10 (post-demonetisation) reveals interesting details.

Transport officers say that number of registrations that was slightly over 4,058 on November 7, came down 2,952 on November 24, indicating that the transactions had dipped by about 30 per cent. “Earlier, people used to mostly pay up the life tax for vehicles in cash,” he said.

As for transfer of ownership, the number of transactions were interestingly up, by about 30 per cent over the same period.

Area Sales Manager of Maruti True Value, the used car sale arm of Maruti, Tirupati says walk-ins, that were affected initially were slowly picking up.

The position of the used car arm of Hyundai Motors, called ‘Advantage’ and Mahindra Motors’ ‘First Choice’ is no different, with sales initially going down but slowly picking up. Also, of late, there have been several online portals like Cars24.com and the like, making a difference.

Managing director of Pride Honda Suresh Reddy admitted that he was indeed impacted with the demonetisation and that sales of cars had taken a dip.

Chief executive officer of Harsha Toyota Sivaramakrishna said considering that they sold only premium segment cars/SUVs, their business volumes were not hit that badly.

“Mostly, only the booking amount is paid in cash and the rest of the deal is through banks, so it is ok. The market has slowed down, also because it is the month of November and that is when people decide to wait for the new year,” he explained.