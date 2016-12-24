Case registered against Sri Chaitanya lecturer

Police registered a criminal case against a lecturer of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at S.R. Nagar on Friday following a complaint that he had beaten up a minor student resulting in injuries to the latter.

The complaint was lodged by Andhra Pradesh Balala Hakkula Sangham, which alleged that lecturer Dora Babu had hit students with a stick in the classroom. “One of the students sustained bleeding wounds on his hands because of that,” APBHS honorary president Achyutha Rao said.

Inquiries by S.R. Nagar police indicated that the lecturer became furious as the students failed to learn answers for a few questions which he had explained for two days. “We insisted that a case be booked against the management of the college as well. The police have assured us that they would do so,” Mr. Rao said.

The S.R. Nagar police said that a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 320 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. No arrests were made.