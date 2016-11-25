Carpet bombing of the country: CPI

CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy termed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s demonetisation move as “carpet bombing” the country rather than “surgical strike” on black money.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said the country’s economy was caught in severe crisis, which was affecting small traders and various professionals.

The situation would not be resolved even if the bank employees work in three shifts per day for the next six months, he said, citing experts. This move would only drag the GDP down.

Mr. Reddy demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on allegations of payments made to him by Sahara chief Subrata Roy. He conveyed the CPI’s solidarity with the bandh call given by Opposition parties on November 28, and said nation-wide protests would be conducted by six Left parties between November 24 and 30.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the State executive meeting of the party has finalised secretaries for 24 districts in Telangana. The party’s State congress would be held from November 28 to 30, culminating in a public meeting on the final day.