Campaign to promote digital financial literacy in Telangana

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), in association with CSC, MeeSeva and Government of Telangana, has launched a new campaign named ‘Cashless Digithon’ with an aim to promote digital financial literacy in the State.

The campaign logo was launched by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mee Seva Commissioner Venkateshwarlu, TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala, and IIIT Vice-Chancellor S. Sathyanarayana on Friday.

The campaign aims to enrol and impart digital financial literacy to traders and citizens with the help of 11,000 ‘Digithon Digital Leaders’ across all panchayats in the State, Mr. Makthala said.

The project would involve government functionaries, organisations, banks, and panchayats, and cover merchants’ associations, market yards, and traders to create awareness about digital transactions.

To reach the rural and urban population, it would cover schools, colleges, women, and farmers by organising local marathons, competitions, and talk shows on radio and television, Mr. Makthala said.