Campaign on cashless transactions from Dec.30

The State Government will take up a massive campaign across Telangana to educate and encourage people in doing cashless transactions after December 30, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao informed the Assembly on Friday.

He urged the educated lot to lead the campaign as it was aimed at total clean-up of the system by eliminating black money from the system. The Chief Minister made several observations on the issue of demonetisation during a short discussion on the subject while intervening several times to keep the debate on track by preventing deviation, particularly when Congress and MIM members spoke.

The Chief Minister repeatedly appealed to the Opposition members that the House had taken up the debate even as the subject was not in its purview, only with a view to highlight the problems being faced by people due to the Centre’s decision and also to suggest meaningful measures to the Centre.

Leader of the Opposition K. Jana Reddy and MIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi were highly critical of the Centre on the issue of demonetisation, but the Chief Minister and Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary told them repeatedly that the debate was only to discuss people’s problems and make suggestions, if any, and not to discuss the Centre’s policy decision.

The MIM members went to the podium once protesting repeated cutting of mike following Mr. Owaisi “straying from the limits of the discussion as agreed in the Business Advisory Council meeting”. Mr. Owaisi remarked that the Centre had banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes to bail out collapsing banking system and to help the corporate sector in the country.

He suggested that the TRS Government not support the Centre’s decision blindly as people would test its stand on the issue at an appropriate time. He suggested that the State Government call for an all-party meeting for eliciting suggestions on overcoming the problems faced by the people due to demonetisation.

Mr. Jana Reddy said that problems could have been minimised had the Centre pumped in sufficient notes of smaller denomination into circulation before demonetising higher denomination notes. “People are suffering worse than facing a tsunami or a natural calamity with it”, he noted stating that farmers were not able to avail even sanctioned crop loans for Rabi cultivation.

G. Kishan Reddy (BJP), A. Revanth Reddy (TDP) and S. Rajaiah (CPI-M) also spoke on the issue.