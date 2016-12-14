Cabinet sub-committee on private universities meets

more-in

The Cabinet sub-committee on private universities that met on Tuesday to discuss the modalities of establishing private universities in Telangana decided to discuss the the issue exhaustively in its next meeting.

The committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister, Kadiyam Srihair and consisting of Ministers - Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Jagadeesh Reddy and Lakshma Reddy reviewed similar acts made in other states with regard to fee structure, admissions procedure and administrative issues.

So far 246 private universities have been permitted in the country by various states. The Ministers felt that given the Hyderabad’s brand image there was need to make the move cautiously. Advisor to Telangana Government Rajeev Sharma, and Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Ranjeev R. Acharya, were among those present.