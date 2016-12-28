CS for prioritising employment schemes

Telangana Chief Secretary Pradeep Chandra has asked officials concerned to give priority to self-employment schemes already sanctioned and selection of beneficiaries completed.

Reviewing the progress of the schemes sanctioned department wise with senior officials on Tuesday, the State Chief Secretary wanted them to submit utilisation certificates on time and ensure that the details of the sanctioned schemes were uploaded in the CGG portal for information.

The Government was committed to the welfare of the SC/ST/BC and minority communities and the departments concerned should conduct meetings periodically to review the progress of schemes launched for them.

He exhorted the officials to lay emphasis on grounding of the self-employment schemes during the next three months as this was the crucial time and each department should prepare habitation wise lists of beneficiaries.

They were also directed to submit utilisation certificates relating to the centrally sponsored schemes, according to an official release.