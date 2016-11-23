CRPF jawan hurt in blast

CRPF jawan seriously injured in pressure bomb blast at Maraigudem in adjoining Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, brought to the Government area hospital in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana for treatment.

more-in

Special Correspondent

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: R Prabhakar Yadav, 25, a CRPF jawan of 217 battalion based in Chhattisgarh, who was critically injured in a pressure bomb blast at Maraiguda in adjoining Sukma district of the neighbouring State on Tuesday morning, had lost his right leg, which had to be amputated to save him from the life-threatening leg injury.

Mr Prabhakar, a dog handler of the CRPF's bomb disposal squad, was rushed to the government area hospital in Bhadrachalam town after he sustained a critical leg injury in a blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Chattisgarh's Maoist insurgency-hit Sukma district earlier in the day.

His mutilated right leg was amputated by the doctors at the area hospital in the temple town of Bhadrachalam to save his life, sources said.

He was airlifted from the temple town to Hyderabad in a helicopter for further treatment.

A medical team accompanied him in the chopper.

His condition was stated to be stable in a Hyderabad based hospital, police sources said.