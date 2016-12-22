CPI(M) padayatra to enter Karimnagar on Dec.25

: The Mahajana Padayatra launched by Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Thammimeni Veerabadram on October 17 will enter the district on December 25. The Padyatra was launched on October 17 and will leave the district on January 1.

Talking to the reporters here on Wednesday, CPI-M district secretary G. Mukund Reddy said that the Mahajana Padayatra would enter the district at Bhupalapatnam village in Choppadandi mandal on December 25. The yatra would traverse through various villages and enter neighbouring Warangal urban district after covering Huzurabad mandal on January 1.

He said that the CPI-M leaderswill expose the true colours of the TRS Government by showing that the Government had betrayed the people of Telangana by making false promises. He said that they would highlight how the Dalits were cheated when the Government failed to make good its promise of giving the Dalits double-bed room houses and three acres of land.

