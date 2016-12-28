Hyderabad

CPI(M) opposes LA amendments Bill

HYDERABAD: A delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana met President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, urging him not to accord approval to the amendments proposed by the Telangana State legislature to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The Bill for amendments tabled in the Assembly proposes changes to section 40 of the principal act for replacement of the words “approval of the parliament” by the words “or to comply with the directions given by the Central Government to the State Government”.

