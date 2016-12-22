CPI seeks comprehensive handloom policy

more-in

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, in a letter to the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, demanded for immediate announcement of comprehensive ‘handloom policy’ by the Telangana state government.

The CPI leader recalled the announcement by Mr. Rao of reviving handloom industry, and said the same has not been fulfilled even after two-and-a-half years of Telangana’s formation. Minister K.T.Rama Rao too defaulted on his promise of announcing Handloom Policy within 100 days, he mentioned in the letter.

Monthly income

Monthly income of Rs.15,000 should be ensured for each handloom weaver’s family through welfare schemes, and cooperative sector should be strengthened by overhaul of TESCO and handloom cooperatives, Mr. Reddy demanded.

Mini handloom parks should be organised, and women weavers should be given pension. Handloom welfare fund should be set up, Mr. Reddy said, and demanded Rs.1,000 crore additional budgetary allocation for handloom sector.

The CPI leader also participated in the demonstration by handloom weavers at Indira Park on Wednesday, and expressed his solidarity.