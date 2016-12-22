CPI national council meet begins

more-in

CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy called upon the Left and democratic forces in the country to come together and organise people’s struggles to fight the wrong policies of the NDA government, and not allow BJP to come to power in the States where elections were due.

Delivering the inaugural lecture of the party’s three-day national council meeting which kicked off on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said demonetisation is the “drama” unleashed to divert people’s attention from the rising unemployment and government’s inability to generate jobs.

“Pravasi meetings were conducted in many cities over a year ago, but Foreign Direct Investments did not materialise. Prices continue to rise and unemployment is growing abnormally,” he said.

Though global economy is in bad straits, wrong policies by the central government have made it worse here through demonetisation. Growth rate has come down, and there is stagnation in manufacturing and mining sectors.

Demonetisation has thrown the whole economy into chaos, with new notifications and rules coming up every day. The move was not discussed with economists or experts, nor any study was conducted before launching it.

Describing the organisation ‘Arthakranti’ as an RSS affiliate, on whose philosophy the note ban was enforced, Mr. Reddy said common people would suffer if its proposals for transaction tax were implemented.

“Sangh Parivar’s immature, half-knowledge has caused this problem. Over100 persons died in queues apart from 10 bank employees who died of stress. The government seeks to divert people’s anger towards bank employees by calling them corrupt,” Mr. Reddy said, and accused the Reserve Bank of India of dispatching more currency to private banks.

He also questioned why there was no statement from the prime minister nor any enquiry constituted about the revelations of Sahara Papers, even while accusing him as the prime reason behind the gas scam of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

Touching upon the communal attacks in the states where elections are due, Mr. Reddy said the Sangh Parivar sought to create animosity between Dalits and Muslims taking advantage of the class contradictions between them. Its cow vigilante groups attacked dalits in various states for skinning dead cows, with those at Una in Gujarat taking a very serious turn.

“Despite the prime minister’s statements that they were the works of self-styled vigilante groups, none among the perpetrators were arrested or punished,” he said.

A nation-wide campaign should be launched against the atrocities on Dalits and communalism, he urged upon the party leaders.

Mr. Reddy also criticised the appointments of CBI chief and the chief of army staff as against the rules and established procedures.

Earlier, the council paid tributes to departed comrades including Fidel Castro, Satpal Reddy, Sangappa, G.V. Krishna Rao, Hanumantha Rao and others, apart from late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa.

Political and economic situation in the country, upcoming elections in various states, and others are part of the meeting agenda.