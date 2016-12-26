CORRIDORS OF POWER

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in a relaxed frame of mind after inaugurating the double bedroom houses at Erravalli in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

more-in

House warming with a difference

When about 500 families checked into their new two bedroom houses constructed by government at Erravelli and Narsannapet in Medak district last week, there was something refreshing about it.

The government appointed `purohits’ to conduct house warming rituals at each of the houses. What is more, it supplied a pair of buffaloes and ten fowls to 50 households. The elders of the twin villages formed into committees and invited the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to do the honours. He obliged them and turned out to be the benefactor becoming the guest.

Finding new protest ‘avenues’

Come every Assembly session, particularly after the Telangana movement picked up aggressively after 2009, there used to be incidents of youth scaling either cellphone towers, poles of floodlights in Lal Bahadur stadium or the transmission tower of All India Radio, all located in the vicinity of Assembly, to register their protest and put up a demand on one issue or the other.

But, registering protest in that particular way has become difficult in last couple of years as the police have kept a tight vigil at high rise structures around Assembly.

However, it made such elements find alternative avenues!

Recently, a group of DSC-2012 qualified candidates went to the terrace on the sixth floor of Sankshema Bhavan in Masab Tank to press their demand for appointment as teachers.

They locked up the door leading to the terrace and resorted to slogan shouting.

The incident tested the patience of police who finally managed to convince the protesters to come down late in the night.

Saving by gunny bags

An oft repeated quote these days is “an idea can change your life”.

The Civil Supplies Corporation has hit upon a novel idea for saving huge amount.

While much is written about the procurement of rice by the corporation, one is seldom aware of the expenditure it incurs on account of packaging the custom milled rice in gunny bags.

The corporation has targeted recovery of old gunny this time around as the quantum of gunny bags lying idle with the millers is said to be close to Rs. 66 crore.

Huge quantities of gunnies are said to be lying with the millers as they fail to return the excess bags lying with them every season.

The corporation is also said to have taken the road route instead of rail for transporting gunnies from Kolkata as it will entail a saving of Rs. 8 crore in addition to cutting down on delays in delivery.

Race for top slot

Employees in the Roads and Buildings Department are wondering at the race for top post in their organisation, that of Chief Engineers.

A list of 10 probables have been prepared for the two CE posts which is now occupied by in-charge officers.

Interestingly, the top-most positions, that of Engineer-in-Chief, are also filled by two in-charge officers of the rank of CE who will retire early next year.

Word has it that the government plans to promote the in-charge officers in the post of Chief Engineers and give them full charge.

Hence, the employees are at a loss to comprehend the apparently contradictory moves of readying senior officials for a post when there are no vacancies.

Also, it is not known if the post of ENCs will be filled after the retirement of current incumbents.

(N. RAHUL,

B. CHANDRASHEKHAR, M. RAJEEV & ROHIT PS)