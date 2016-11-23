CM enters his new residence today

more-in

Arguably the biggest and expensive residence of any Chief Minister in the country will see Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao enter the sprawling complex in Begumpet at 5.22 a.m. on Thursday.

Named Pragathi Bhavan, the official residential complex of the Chief Minister has five buildings that consist of CM’s residence, CM’s office, conference hall apart from two existing buildings that till now had served as CM’s residence as well as Camp Office.

As part of the house warming ceremony, the Chief Minister couple would perform Daiva Pravesam, Yati Pravesam, Go Pravesam and other related ceremonies as per the holy scriptures. Prayers from all the religions would also take place. Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, his wife Vimala and seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy would grace the occasion apart from family members of the Chief Minister, officials said.

The complex was said to have been built as per Vastu, which the Chief Minister strongly believes in. Though the exact amount spent on construction was not disclosed officially it could be around Rs. 40 crore, officials say. It is spread over an area of around 10 acres and has over one lakh sft built-up space. The residence and camp office are of two floors each.

The conference hall would serve as a meeting place of the Chief Minister with all citizens and is named Janahita (Public Good). The complex would also have offices for all the officers in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and most meetings would now be held here itself as the Chief Minister has been avoiding the Secretariat, apparently due to his Vastu beliefs.

The two old buildings in the complex were constructed by the late Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy as the first official residence of CM of the combined Andhra Pradesh. It was constructed over 25,500 sq feet area at a cost of Rs 8.10 crore. The building used as the camp office by YSR had never been used by KCR. The latter had used the residential building both as residence and office till now.