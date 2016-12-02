CBI nabs I-T officer for having disproportionate assets

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a FIR against an Income-Tax Officer (ITO) from the city for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.2 crore.

B. Vemkateswara Rao, ITO, Range 3 (Kondapur), even used his “ill-gotten wealth” to produce his elder son’s Telugu movie, in which his second son was the hero.

According to the CBI’s FIR, Rao amassed money illegally through bribes in his line of work.

Jump in income

His known sources of income between April 2010 to October 2016 showed a jump from just Rs.3.99 lakh to Rs.2.78 crore.

Between his total income and expenditure during the same period, his approximate savings should have been Rs.68 lakh.

However, scrutiny showed that he had a little more than Rs.2 crore in movable and immovable assets.

Rao was booked under Section 13 (2), read with (1) (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI.

During their investigation, officials also found that his two sons did not have any sources of income and that Rao alone had funded and produced the movie.