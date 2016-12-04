CAT 2016: No major changes and glitch-free

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted on Sunday for entry into the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top management schools in the country did not throw up any surprises with the exam pattern being on expected lines and in tune with the candidates’ preparation.

“The exam was similar to last year with almost similar pattern. There were no surprises for the candidates,” said Ramnath Kankadandi, course director of CAT at TIME, a well-know training institute. Around 12,000 candidates appeared for the test from both the Telugu states. The exam held online was also largely glitch-free with a few minor incidents of students being logged out reported but resolved quickly.

The first slot paper consisted of three sections — Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA) with 34, 32 and 34 questions respectively. There was a sectional time limit of 60 minutes.

The second slot was also similar to slot one in terms of the number of questions and difficulty level of the sections. “However, some students reported problems in some symbols not being displayed correctly but the impact was only on a few students,” said a representative of a coaching institute.