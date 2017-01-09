C.V. Anand all for curbing poll expenses

more-in

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V. Anand addressed nodal election officers of five states which are going to polls on poll expenditure. He spoke on ‘Expenditure Control, Collection of Intelligence and Coordination of various Agencies’ at a programme organised by the Election Commission in Delhi where election officers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur were present. The programme was also attended by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi and two Election Commissioners Achala Kumar Joti and Om Prakash Rawat.

Mr. Anand gave recent examples and case studies and issues from the Tamil Nadu elections where he was special observer and also from Cyberabad in the 2014 general elections. He spoke on the several systems he had introduced like fitting GPS on all election related vehicles of the surveillance teams and flying squads, starting of joint control rooms to monitor them; tracking of bank accounts and suspicious bank and ATM transfer and transactions; transport of cash and goods by air, trains and vehicles. He also shared his experience tracking the production of liquor breweries and wine shops. He told the Election Officers on the need to use the social media, especially WhatsApp, gainfully for conduct of elections and get valuable feedback from public.