Buyer drives away with car

A businessman’s car was stolen by a prospective buyer who took it for a test-drive and did not return. Srikanth, the victim, had put an online advertisement to sell his Volkwagen Vento car, after which the accused Manas had contacted him stating that he wanted to buy the vehicle.

“Both of them sat in the car and went from Somajiguda, where Srikanth lives to Kukatpally for a test-drive. After that, Manas told Srikanth that he would get his mother to show her the car and asked Srikanth to wait inside the Sujana Forum Mall. He waited inside believing Manas, who took off with the car,” said an official from the KPHB PS. A case has been registered under sections 420 and 379 of the IPC.