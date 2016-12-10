Building collapse toll rises to 11, three picked up for questioning

more-in

HYDERABAD: Collapse of the newly-constructed building at Nanakramguda two days ago turned out to be the deadliest tragedy the capital had witnessed this year, with the death toll rising to 11 on Saturday.

Having retrieved six bodies from the piles of rubble till Friday midnight, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and police continued to toil. By Saturday morning, they recovered five more bodies. With this, nearly 36-hour-long continuous rescue operations and debris removal work came to an end.

Out of the 13 persons of five families living in five different rooms on the ground floor of the building, 11 — including two children, two men and three couples — lost their lives in the tragedy. While watchman Shiva died, his wife Rekha and three-year-old son Deepak were rescued.

While Shiva’s family was from Chattisgarh, all others belonged to different villages of Balijipeta mandal near Bobbili of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. Bodies were handed over to the relatives of the victims after performing autopsy.

With the rescue work over, investigators shifted focus on gathering evidence against the accused Satyanarayana Singh, owner of the collapsed building. Police sources said Singh, along with two of his aides, was picked up and was being interrogated.

Case transferred

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya transferred the case from Gachchibowli police to Central Crime Station, instructing them to ensure the accused would be convicted in the case. “There is evidence to prove that complaints were made against Singh’s unauthorised construction of the building. Lot of other violations were also found,” investigators said.

A team of experts from Jawaharal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) examined the collapsed building and the neighbouring house under construction.

Meanwhile, GHMC draughtsmen R. Rajender and P. Madhu were suspended for failing to stop the unauthorised construction. Already, two GHMC officials were placed under suspension in the case.