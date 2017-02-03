Budget will help people of all sections: Union Minister

Union Deputy Home Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Thursday praised the Union Budget saying it will help all segments of people.

Talking about the enhanced allocation for defence, he said that it will help in taking care of internal and external security of the country.

Addressing the media while on a private visit to the town, the Minister was positive about reopening the Cement Corporation of India Adilabad unit.

He said that the State Government too had shown interest in revival of the factory and hence it would not be long before it was opened.

Mr. Ahir said that the Union Government was ready to construct an over bridge at the market yard railway crossing provided the State Government contributed 50% of its share. Earlier, District Collector Buddha Prakash M. Jyothi and SP M. Sreenivas met him on a courtesy call.