Budding archers set their target

Payam Nagesh, K. Sarvesh and Ch. Vamshi selected for national-level archery tournament to be held in Madhya Pradesh shortly

Harnessing their flair for archery, three budding archers hailing from remote tribal hamlets in Kothagudem division, have been selected for the national-level archery tournament to be held in Madhya Pradesh soon.

Proving yet again his prowess in archery, Payam Nagesh (17), an Intermediate student of the government college in Palvancha, who had undergone training in archery at Kinnerasani-based Tribal Welfare Residential Sports School (TWRSS), has secured a place in the State under-19 archery team.

K. Sarvesh and Ch. Vamshi, both class VIII students of the Kinnerasani-based TWRSS, have bagged an opportunity to represent the Telangana team at the ensuing National School Games Federation tournament. The trio have brought laurels to the TWRSS by their exceptional performance in the recently-concluded State-level archery tournament in the neighbouring Warangal district.

Nagesh, who hails from the interior Markodu tribal hamlet in Allapalli mandal, participated in as many as 12 national-level archery tournaments in the last six years. With a distinguished track record to his credit in archery, Nagesh has an ambitious goal of representing the national archery team in the international arena.

“My goal is to find a place in the national team and play for the country in international tournaments,” says Nagesh. “I derive inspiration from Siva Shankar, a former student of TWRSS, who brought fame to the sports school by participating in an international archery tournament in the US in 2010 and subsequently joining the Indian Army in pursuit of an exciting career,” he notes.

“We have an excellent coach and infrastructure at the TWRSS. However, we badly need sophisticated archery equipment that matches the international standards to brace ourselves for international events in the future,” Nagesh points out.

The TWRSS has a vast pool of talented young players in various sports disciplines, including archery, says Putta Shankaraiah, archery coach and physical director, TWRSS.

Efforts are on to nurture and channelise their talent to help them realise their full potential and excel in both sports and academics, he asserts.