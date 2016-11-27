Bringing small, medium businesses on digital platform

more-in

A T-Hub incubated start-up launches ‘FindMe@ SmartSites’ to empower city-based entrepreneurs with digital pamphlets

For small and medium businesses in the city, the usage of pamphlets might never be the same. A T-Hub incubated start-up, AppSpace Innovation Pvt Ltd, wants to empower the city-based entrepreneurs with digital pamphlets through a unique mobile platform ‘FindMe@ SmartSites’ which was launched here on Saturday.

The pamphlet would help the user navigate to the store among other features which include contact details, special offer, product arrival, upcoming events and various announcements.

Claiming his product to be “India’s First Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) hyper local mobile platform”, Rajeev Ravulapati, managing director of AppSpace Innovation Pvt. Ltd, said in the next three months, they plan to acquire 5,000 small and medium companies and one lakh users.

He said that women engaged in businesses from home or self help groups were also the target clients.

To get discovered by customers and communicate marketing messages, a business house has to pay a monthly subscription of Rs. 100 to get space on the smart page. “The MSME segment has hardly tapped into the digital media for promoting their business. They have always used traditional means like pamphlets and banners to communicate with their customers who happen to come from nearby locality, usually ranging to a maximum of 2 to 4 km,” said Mr. Ravulapati.

He said efforts would be on to tap the local and potential consumers of that particular business.

According to Mr. Ravulapati, a pilot project was undertaken in Khammam resulting in 1,000 MSME’s partnering with them. The start-up wants to create awareness and ensure that more number of small merchants across the country make use of the digital space to benefit their business.