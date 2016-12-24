Bringing out students’ flair for public speaking

more-in

To encourage and recognise youngsters who are good at public speaking, The Hindu and Manav Rachana Educational Institutions organised ‘GD-Pro Junior’ for the students of class 10, 11 and 12 in the city.

A total of 2,000 students from 20 schools and colleges, including Nasr, Meridian, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sujatha Junior College and St. Joseph’s Junior College, participated in the workshop which was followed by a competition on group discussion.

Spread over four days starting December 19, 300 students competed fiercely in heats, semi finals and grand final.

The first prize was bagged by Nikita of Delhi Public School and Ankit Kapoor of Obul Reddy School won the second prize. Consolation prizes went to Aryaman of DPS, Nacharam, Haasitha of KV, Uppal and G. Sreekar of Bhavan’s Aurobindo Junior College. The judges and guests at the event included Vasudeva Reddy, marketing manager, Amity University and Uma Bakshi, deputy dean, Roots Degree College.