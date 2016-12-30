Bridge on Godavari to be opened today

The bridge across the river Godavari connecting Telangana and Maharashtra is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 30.

The 1.6km long bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs. 241.7 crore under Integrated Action Plan (IAP). Though the bridge was scheduled to be completed by August this year, it was delayed due to floods.

This inter – state bridge across river Godavari connects Kannepalli near Kaleshwaram and neighbouring Maharashtra.

Since the area was a naxal strong hold, security has been beefed up on either side of the bridge. The police conducted aerial survey with the help of helicopters.

Heavy vehicles were barred from travelling on the bridge and vehicle searches were on. The inauguration program will be held near Maddikunta village in Sironcha district of Maharashtra on Friday. Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Ministers of both states K. Chandrashekar Rao and Devendra Fadnavis would attend the program. Telangana minister T. Harish Rao and Thummala Nageshwar Rao are also attending the inauguration programme.

The VIPs were expected to visit the famous Shiva shrine at Kaleshwaram after the inauguration. The police were making heavy security arrangements at Kaleshwaram town.