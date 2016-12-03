Brands of IMFL and beer Rs. 5 dearer

more-in

HYDERABAD: A number of brands of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer which were sold with maximum retail price in multiples of Rs. 5 have been hiked to next higher Rs. 10 to overcome the problem of small change faced by retail liquor outlets.

The measure also helped duty restructuring with nil or meagre impact on consumers drinking ordinary, medium and premium category brands. The impact was up to Rs. 5 per bottle on brands of IMFL with MRP of Rs. 75, Rs. 85, Rs. 145 and Rs. 215 a bottle. They constituted over 50 per cent of total consumption in liquor.

The impact was also Rs. 5 per bottle of beer with an MRP of Rs. 105 and having a market share of 60 per cent in total consumption. However, the MRP of high premium brands have increased by Rs. 30 to 40 a bottle of 180 ml, mainly because of removal of anomalies in revenue realisation, Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition R.V. Chandravadan said in a release here on Saturday.

The government expected to realise Rs. 50 crore per month by revised rates if the existing trend of sales continued.