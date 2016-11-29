Hyderabad

Brace up for classical jamboree

Exquisite music: Pandit Jasraj announcing details of the 44th Pandit Motiram-Pandit Maniram festival, in Hyderabad on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

44th edition of Pandit Motiram-Pandit Maniram festival from November 30 to December 2

Hyderabad’s annual tryst with classical music is on track, with the Pandit Motiram-Pandit Maniram musical jamboree moving into town for the 44th edition of the festival to be held from November 30 to December 2. Speaking about the three-day festival at a presser here on Monday, Pandit Jasraj said, “this year, the special attraction is Durga Jasraj’s concept to create raagas on tabla, featuring a number of talented artistes.”

The 44th edition of the festival is organised by Pt. Jasraj in memory of his father Pandit Motiram, who was a court musician of the Nizam.

“Every year, we have the music fest in Chowmahalla Palace; this year, however, we want to take the music to a different place to attract connoisseurs from a different area. That is the reason we have chosen Centre for Culture Resource & Training in Madhapur, closer to IT offices,” said G. Kishen Rao of Telangana government.

“Next year it will be back to Chowmahalla Palace,” he added.

This year, a range of talented artistes are set to perform at the festival — Pt. Jasraj, Pt. Venkatesh Kumar, Charudutta Phadke, and Ankita Joshi, topped off with a performance by bhajan maestro Anup Jalota. “It is going to be a mix of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music performances at the festival this year. The entry is free and I hope Hyderabad music lovers will turn up in large numbers,” Pt. Jasraj said.

