Boy succumbs to burns while enacting a stunt

A 12-year-old boy, who tried to enact a fire stunt scene he had seen on YouTube in Vidyanagar, succumbed to burn injuries after undergoing treatment for six days in a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sources said that Danush Shyam, a seventh standard student of a private school was brilliant and had zeal for stunts. After watching the video, he had decided to enact the stunt and bought kerosene without the notice of his parents.

He performed the feat despite warning from his parents in the early hours of November 17. While performing the feat, fire engulfed him accidentally and he sustained severe burn injuries. His parents rushed him to a private hospital in Karimnagar and later shifted to Hyderabad. However, he succumbed to the burns while undergoing treatment.

Balala Hakkula Sangham president Anuradha Rao demanded a ban on all such reality shows. To name a few, he said Bathuku Jatka Bandi, Samsaram Oka Chadarangam and Rachabanda shows on television were adversely influencing children.

Ms. Anuradha alleged that some TV channels were airing reality shows and inculcating cruelty among children. The child rights organisation demanded a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh for the family members of Danush Shyam.