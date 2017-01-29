Boat facility launched at Pocharam

more-in

SANGAREDDY: Collector Bharati Hollekeri has launched boat facility at the Pocharam Reservoir on Saturday along with Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Bharati said that one week training was imparted for as many as eight fishermen from the area on driving the boats. This would provide them a sustainable livelihood and thereby ensure that their family incomes rise. She said that Hussain Sagar Sailing Association has imparted this training for them.

Revenue divisional officer M. Nagesh, Fisheries Assistant Director Lakshmi Narayana and others were present.

Government lands

The Collector has directed the officials to identify available government lands in the district based on the records of Kasra and Pahani.

In a review meeting held here in Saturday, Ms. Bharati said that all those vacant lands which were not in use should be identified so that they can be resumed. Referring to dumping yards, she said that 25 guntas of land should be identified for two to three villages where no land was available.