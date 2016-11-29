Blankets to one lakh students by December 15

more-in

The State Government has decided to supply blankets to students staying in Gurukulams, Model School hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalays by December 15 in view of the cold wave.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Monday conducted by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio. It has been estimated that Rs.2.5 crore would be required to supply blankets to over 1.04 lakh students.

It has come to the notice of the officials that students staying in those institutions were unable to withstand the dipping temperatures in the night as they were ranging between 10 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius across the State and the weathermen had forecast the temperatures dipping further in the coming weeks.

Officials informed the him that 72,282 girls were staying in KGBVs , 15,562 students in Model School hostels and another 17,561 in Gurukulams. sAfter assessing the requirement, Mr. Srihari directed the officials to take steps to distribute blankets to 1,04,405 students by December 15.