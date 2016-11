more-in

ACB nabs municipality bill collector

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught a bill collector of Kamareddy Municipality, P. Devaraj, while accepting bribe of Rs.4,500 to process a house mutation file. He was picked up from the municipal office on a complaint by one Ch. Srinivas. The bribe amount was recovered from Devaraj’s. He was arrested and produced before the ACB Court in Hyderabad, a press release said.