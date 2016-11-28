Better rail connectivity to Lingampally station sought

more-in

Demanding better rail connectivity to the IT corridor, a group of techies and residents of Hi-tec City and surrounding areas came together on Sunday. Under the banner ‘Improve Lingampalli Station,’ the members met at Nizampet main road and discussed the issue.

According to them, the Lingampally station should be improved so that trains travelling to major destinations outside the State should have a stopover at this station. The convenor of the forum, Velaga Srinivas, said people living in the areas of Madhapur, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Miyapur have to travel at least two hours to reach Secunderabad or Kachiguda railway stations.

“A lot of people have been missing trains because of traffic and long distance. However, the trigger was the recent incident wherein a professor of University of Hyderabad had to rush to his native place as his father had passed away. He could not reach the station on time,” said Mr. Srinivas. “I posted on online forums regarding the need to have an improved station at Lingampally. Those who supported the cause got together and formed a group.”

The members felt that the station should have a stop for trains travelling to Vizag, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi.

The group is planning to collect 50,000 signatures as part of the campaign to drum up support for their demand. “We will meet the railway officials and submit a representation. Depending on the response, we will also approach the State government,” said Mr. Srinivas.