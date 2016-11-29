Base Movement module wanted to target Nampally courts

more-in

Members of Base Movement, an outfit believed to be behind the recent spree of blasts at court complexes in south India and detained by National Investigation Agency at Madurai in Tamil Nadu, had threatened to target Nampally courts here, police sources said on Monday.

Telangana Counter Intelligence (CI) sleuths, who played an important role in nabbing members of Base Movement module, were on the alert soon after an explosion was carried out at a parked vehicle on the premises of court complex in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh on April 7 last. Days after the blast at Chittoor court, a letter was received by Telangana State DGP office.

Condemning that Muslims were being targeted in the guise of terrorism and failing to get justice in courts, the organisation threatened to carry out explosions in Telangana as well. The letter said that Telangana would reverberate with their blasts. It was stated that Nampally criminal court complex was on their hit list.

In a pen-drive left at the blast site, Base Movement activists referred to the killing of terror suspect Viqaruddin and four others by policemen escorting them from Warangal prison to Hyderabad.

The module wanted to avenge the killing of Viqaruddin and four others, who were arrested on the charge of complicity in the killing of two policemen in Hyderabad, charging that the ‘five prisoners’ were killed in fake encounter.

In a PowerPoint presentation sent through the pen-drive, the module presented photos of the five slain prisoners. They vowed to retaliate for the killing of the prisoners. Since then, the CI cell officials had been working on the case and looking out for leads.

Their surveillance efforts paid off when they stumbled upon crucial clues about persons behind the Base Movement. “It was a coincidence that reliable information was gathered by Telangana CI cell sleuths when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at National Police Academy in Hyderabad attending DGPs conference,” a senior intelligence officer told The Hindu.

The details were shared with the NIA authorities who collated the information and busted the module. Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma and CI officials received appreciation for their role in securing vital info about the serial blasts at court complexes in south India.