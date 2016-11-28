Banks reach out to the unbanked, help them open accounts

more-in

Bankers in association with Revenue Officials in Telangana got down to identifying people without bank accounts as part of an exercise to help them open one.

A nationwide exercise, the objective is to facilitate opening of accounts, mostly the no-frills Jan Dhan accounts, to help those in possession of the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and deposit them into the bank accounts.

“On Saturday, our staffers distributed bank account opening forms and undertook KYC (know your customer) document verification from such prospective customers,” a senior official of State Bank of Hyderabad said.

The new customers, an Andhra Bank official said, could come to the respective branches on Monday and get the account details as well as the Rupay cards. Bankers estimate the number of accounts to be opened over the two days in the State to be around 10,000.

According to the rules that followed the announcement on demonetisation, there is no limit on the number of such notes that can be deposited in a bank account by a customer. With regards to the number of notes that can be exchanged over the counter at banks and post offices, the government, however, had fixed a limit per customer and a deadline of November 24.

Thereafter, customer desirous of exchanging the notes can do so only at the RBI offices and up to a maximum of Rs. 2,000. The deposits into bank accounts are allowed till December 30.

Since several people, especially those in low income groups and migrant labourers, in possession of the demonetised currency notes do not have bank accounts, the exercise has been undertaken.

It is expected to complement the achievements made under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana that was launched in August, 2014. A total of 25.68 crore bank accounts had been opened under the scheme as on November 23 this year.

The balance in these accounts is Rs. 72,834.72 crore.