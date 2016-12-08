Bank accounts for all villagers by Jan. 10

more-in

The State government has set for itself a deadline of January 10 for opening bank accounts and capturing the biometric features of people in villages for 100 per cent disbursal of social security pensions.

There were about 4.5 lakh poor who did not have bank accounts nor Aadhar seeding. The money was distributed to them manually. In these circumstances, opening bank accounts and installing swiping machines in all gram panchayats by January 10 to supplement efforts for cent per cent coverage of people for payments by banking mode was the priority of the government, Panchayatraj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao told a media conference after a meeting with State-level bankers committee to discuss measures to improve pension disbursal on Wednesday

A committee to transform villages into cashless societies was also constituted on the occasion with the representative of the lead bank of SLBC -- State Bank of Hyderabad -- as the convenor.

Mr. Rao said 39 lakh people got social security pensions in the State, most of them from banks and post offices. It resulted in delay of about a week in completing the payments. Therefore, it was decided to take up Aadhar seeding and capture biometric features of all pensioners by December 31 to speed up payments, involving gram panchayats.

The banks and post offices were persuaded to issue Rupay debit cards to all pensioners to make the transition smooth. The meeting noted that there were no bank branches in 5,000 gram panchayats. They were located in only 3,000 villages. Hence, the banks were persuaded to open branches for every two villages.

Mr. Krishna Rao said 70 per cent of the demand of Rs 390 crore for pension distribution for November was deposited in banks.