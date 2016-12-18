Bank MD injured after visitor opens fire

more-in

: The Managing Director (MD) of a private bank was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at him in his house on Sunday afternoon at Shanti Nagar. Manmath Dalai, MD of KBS Bank, sustained a bullet injury on his right thigh after the assailant fired two rounds and then fled from the building, said the police.

The incident took place at about 12.30 p.m. in flat No. 101 at Sri Durga Kanumilli Apartments in Shanti Nagar. The unidentified man came to the building asking the watchman, Shanker, if a bank employee lived there, said Asif Nagar ACP Ghouse Mohiuddin. The person then spoke to Mr. Dalai’s wife through the intercom and was then taken upstairs by Shanker to meet him. While it is yet to be ascertained as to what transpired after that, the man spoke to Mr. Dalai for about 10 minutes and fired one shot in the air and another towards the ground, injuring the MD.

“He had asked the couple for money but did not specify an amount. After the firing, Mr. Dalai and his wife went into their room and locked it from inside,” said A. Venkateshwara Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), west zone. Mr. Dalai’s wife then called her neighbour, soon after which the police rushed to the spot.

The MD told the police that he did not know the assailant, said Mr. Rao and added that the weapon used looked like a country-made one. “Mr. Dalai is out of danger and was treated for his injury at Care Hospital in Banjara Hills. We are verifying CCTV camera footage to identify the assailant,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

A few hours after the incident, a sniffer dog was also brought to the apartment to try and track the unknown assailant. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, said Mr. Rao. He added that the bank mainly works in micro-financing, providing small loans to people.

Manmath Dalai, the victim, is a native of Odisha, and has been living at Shanti Nagar from the last five years, said Mr. Rao. The MD of KBS Bank had previously worked with State Bank of India as well. His profile on the bank’s website states that he has over 32 years of experience in the banking sector and that he previously worked in Europe and Africa as well.