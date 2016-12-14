Bangalore-based SME automation firm plans office in city

more-in

Opening of offices in five cities, including Hyderabad, and raising the headcount figure are in the plans of Bengaluru-based G7CR Technologies India, that recently introduced custom solutions for small and medium enterprises automation.

Announcing the launch of Business Enablement and Automation Programme (BEAP) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, managing director Christopher Richard said besides in the city, the company would set up facilities in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata next month.

“They will be staffed and operational by March,” he told presspersons. Initially, they would serve as sales offices and over time the firm would recruit technical staff as it saw huge potential for its product with several million SMEs yet to automate. The company has recruited 40 people, added 75 customers and the revenue from BEAP was Rs. 1.2 crore.

Over the next few months, the company intends to hire around 120 people to bolster the technical support team and add 100 more in other areas. In two years it expects the new product to contribute Rs. 50 crore revenue and the headcount to touch 2,000.

A SaaS-based solution, BEAP is available on a pay-per-click basis, at Microsoft (Azure) cloud actual rates, with no solution development, maintenance or support cost. Noting that the company has tied up with Amazon as well, Mr. Richard said the revenue comes by way of the commission earned through partnership with cloud service providers. SMEs in the fields of healthcare and education were focus customers and the company targeted firms with turnover less than Rs.100 crore. In operation for seven years now, G7CR Technologies is focused on consulting, outsourcing, technology and has over 700 employees, he said.