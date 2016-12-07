Babri masjid demolition protests pass off peacefully

more-in

Amidst tight security arrangements made by police, protests over demolition of Babri masjid passed off peacefully in the Old City on Tuesday.

Twenty one activists of Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were detained by South zone police near Moghalpura when they tried to march towards Charminar observing December 6 as Black Day. All of them were let off in the evening later.

Detained

Among those detained were Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat president and secretary M.A. Majid and Salahuddin respectively. “Babri masjid demolition was a conspiracy of the then ruling Congress party at the Centre and BJP government in Uttar Pradesh,” said DJS leader Saifullah Khalid. All those responsible for the demolition must be punished, he urged the government.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjadullah Khan and others met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan and presented a memorandum seeking reconstruction of Babri masjid.

Police made elaborate security arrangements for December 6 in the backdrop of protest programmes observed by some organisations and parties.

Armed police pickets were posted at sensitive and vulnerable places in the police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. Patrolling was stepped up since Monday night.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy went to Old City and examined the functioning of surveillance cameras at some places near Charminar. He reviewed the security arrangements made for December 6.