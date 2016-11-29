BJP takes out rally

more-in

KARIMNAGAR: Welcoming the Central government decision to demonetise high value currency and flaying opposition parties for opposing the decision, the BJP Karimnagar town unit leaders organized a ‘Nav Bharath Nirman’ rally in Karimnagar town on Monday evening.

The BJP leaders led by its state official spokesperson Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others participated in the rally that started from Circus grounds and passed through all important thoroughfares of the town. The party workers carried the party flags and placards hailing the demonetization in the interest of country to check untaxed money and terrorism. The BJP leaders ridiculed the opposition parties for organizing the bandh which was rejected by all sections of society.

No response to bandh

There was no response to the bandh call given by the opposition Congress and Left Parties against the Central Government decision to demonetise high value currency notes in Karimnagar district on Monday.

All the offices, business establishments, educational institutions, banks, cinema halls and hotels, among others functioned normally.

The RTC also operated its services without any hindrance barring few instances of rasta roko by the Left parties leaders and the Congress party leaders in various parts of Karimnagar town. DCC president K Mruthyunjayam and others staged dharna and rasta roko carrying party flags and black flags at Indira Chowk obstructing traffic for a few minutes. However, the police swung into action and cleared the protestors.